FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Fort Wayne TinCaps and Quad Cities River Bandits (Kansas City Royals affiliate) had their game at Parkview Field on Friday night postponed by rain.

Wet weather arrived in the Summit City just ahead of the scheduled first pitch time of 7:05 p.m. While Fort Wayne native and current University of Illinois men’s basketball player Luke Goode, a 2021 Homestead High School alum, threw out a ceremonial first pitch, the tarp went on the field after that and the game never started. With the evolving forecast not allowing an opportunity to play, the game was called at approximately 8:30 p.m.

The ‘Caps and Bandits are now set to play a doubleheader on Saturday. The first game is scheduled to begin at 5:35 p.m. (That’s an hour earlier than the original Saturday start time of 6:35 p.m.) Gates will open for fans at 5:05 p.m. Both contests will be scheduled to go seven innings, with about 30 minutes between.

Tickets Saturday are good for both games.

Saturday’s game is Mental Health Awareness Night. The team will be wearing special jerseys that are available to bid on at TinCapsJersey.com. Proceeds from the auction will benefit Fort Wayne’s affiliate of NAMI, the National Alliance on Mental Illness. Saturday night will also feature an appearance by Tyler’s Amazing Balancing Act, as seen on America’s Got Talent. The doubleheader will be capped off by fireworks presented by PNC Bank. Saturday’s weather is forecast to be in the 70’s and sunny.

Fans who had tickets to Friday’s game may redeem their tickets for a future game at Parkview Field during the 2022 season. (Click here for the team’s schedule.) Tickets must be exchanged at the Parkview Field Ticket Office for seats of equal or lesser value, with the ability to upgrade, based on availability. There are no full or partial refunds. Click here for more information on the team’s frequently asked questions about weather.

Friday was supposed to be Marvel Super Hero Night. That will be rescheduled at a later date (though Marvel Defenders of the Diamond Night with character appearances is already planned for Friday, July 15). Friday was also going to be the first Scout Night of the season. There is still another Scout Night scheduled for Friday, June 10. More information is available at ScoutNights.com.

Next Games: Saturday, May 28 vs. Quad Cities River Bandits (5:35 p.m.)

Fort Wayne Game 1 Probable Starter: LHP Robert Gasser (No. 9 Padres prospect)

(No. 9 Padres prospect) Quad Cities Game 1 Probable Starter: LHP Noah Cameron

Fort Wayne Game 2 Probable Starter: RHP Ryan Bergert

Quad Cities Game 2 Probable Starter: RHP Eric Cerantola