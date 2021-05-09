TinCaps rained out on Sunday series finale

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Sunday’s scheduled series finale between the Fort Wayne TinCaps and West Michigan Whitecaps (Detroit Tigers affiliate) at Parkview Field has been postponed by rain.

The teams have two more six-game series against each other later in the season at LMCU Ballpark in Comstock Park, Mich. Those are set for July 13-18 and Aug. 17-22. Because the teams don’t play each other again in Fort Wayne, Sunday’s game will be made up as part of a seven-inning doubleheader during the July series in West Michigan.

Fans who had a ticket to Sunday’s scheduled game at Parkview Field may redeem their ticket for a future game at Parkview Field during the 2021 regular season. The TinCaps currently have tickets on sale for the first phase of their schedule through June 13, with limited capacity. Tickets for the next phase of the schedule will go on sale at a later date.

Tickets must be exchanged at the Parkview Field Ticket Office for tickets of equal or lesser value, with the ability to upgrade, based on availability. There are no full or partial cash refunds.

After winning three of five games against the Whitecaps, the TinCaps have a scheduled day off on Monday. Fort Wayne is set to play on the road against the Lake County Captains (Cleveland affiliate) Tuesday, May 11-Sunday, May 16. Tuesday’s game starts at 6:35 p.m. and can be heard on 1380 The Fan & 100.9 FM, as well as TinCapsRadio.com.

The TinCaps next play at Parkview Field from Tuesday, May 18-Sunday, May 23 against the Lansing Lugnuts (Oakland A’s affiliate). Tickets are available at TinCapsTickets.com.