FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Heavy rains suspended the TinCaps outing against Beloit nearly two innings into Friday night’s game.

With rain wiping out Friday’s game, the TinCaps and Skycarp will now play a doubleheader on Saturday starting at 5 p.m. Game one will resume with the TinCaps facing two outs in the bottom of the second inning.

Game two will begin approximately 30 minutes at the conclusion of the resumed game.

The TinCaps added in a tweet that tickets for Friday’s game can be exchanged for another regular season game.