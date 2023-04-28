FORT WAYNE, Ind. – Friday night’s game at Parkview Field between the Fort Wayne TinCaps and the Great Lakes Loons (Los Angeles Dodgers affiliate) was postponed by rain. The game will be made up with a doubleheader on Saturday, April 29, with the first pitch set for 12:05 p.m. – 60 minutes earlier than the original schedule.

Fans who had tickets to Friday’s game may redeem them for a future game at Parkview Field during the 2023 season. Click here for the team’s schedule. Tickets must be exchanged at the Parkview Field Ticket Office for seats of equal or lesser value, with the ability to upgrade, based on availability. There are no full or partial refunds. Click here for more information on the team’s frequently asked questions about weather-related situations.

Tickets Saturday will be good for both games of the doubleheader. Gates will open at 11:35 a.m. The games will be scheduled for seven innings (rather than nine) with an intermission between.

Next Games: Saturday, April 29 vs. Great Lakes Loons (12:05 p.m.)