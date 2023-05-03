EASTLAKE, Ohio – For a second consecutive day, the TinCaps had their game against the Lake County Captains (Cleveland Guardians affiliate) at Classic Auto Group Park rained out.

To make up for Wednesday afternoon’s postponement (the game was scheduled to start at 12:05 p.m.), the TinCaps and Captains are now scheduled to play a doubleheader on Saturday, beginning at 5 p.m. (The original schedule for Saturday was a 6:35 p.m. game.) Saturday’s games will be seven-inning contests.

In the meantime, due to Tuesday’s postponement, the teams are playing a doubleheader on Thursday evening as well.

Click here to see Fort Wayne’s upcoming schedule. Following this six-game series through Sunday and a day off next Monday, the TinCaps will be back in action at Parkview Field on Tuesday, May 9 (6:35 p.m.) against the Miami Marlins-affiliated Beloit Sky Carp.

Next Games: Thursday, May 4 @ Lake County Captains (4:30 p.m.) – Doubleheader