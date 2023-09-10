DAYTON, Ohio (WANE) – For the first time since 2017, playoff baseball is coming back to Fort Wayne! The TinCaps secured their postseason spot despite falling in Sunday’s season finale at Dayton.

Great Lakes held off a late West Michigan rally to win, 4-1, clinching the TinCaps’ trip to the playoffs.

Meanwhile in Dayton, the TinCaps couldn’t close out Dayton in a 4-2 loss in Sunday’s regular season finale. Colton Bender and Nerwilian Cedeño each batted in a run, but the TinCaps surrendered a 4-spot in the eighth inning.

After winning Midwest League Pitcher of the Week honors, Victor Lizarraga had another strong start on Sunday for Fort Wayne. The ace spun six scoreless innings, striking out six while allowing one walk.

The TinCaps host Great Lakes in the first of a best-of-3 series on Tuesday at Parkview Field at 6:35 p.m. The series then shifts to Great Lakes for game two on Thursday and an if-necessary game three on Friday.