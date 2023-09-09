DAYTON, Ohio (WANE) – The TinCaps pounded five home runs to power their way to a 7-1 win over Dayton on Saturday night.

Heading into Sunday’s regular season finale, the TinCaps can clinch a playoff spot with a win or a West Michigan loss.

Fort Wayne grabbed an early 1-0 lead on a sac fly by Kai Murphy in the top of the third inning. Dayton answered with a run of their own in the bottom half to tie the game at 1-1.

The TinCaps regained the lead in the top of the fifth inning on a solo shot by Kervin Pichardo. The short stop went deep twice in Saturday’s win.

Fort Wayne pulled away with two more runs in the seventh and three in the ninth inning. Griffin Doersching and Albert Fabian blasted solo home runs to increase Fort Wayne’s lead. Pichardo then blasted his second home run of the night, followed by a Kai Murphy 2-run blast to wrap up the scoring.

On the mound, Austin Krob shined with seven strikeouts in a 6-inning start. The ace allowed three hits and one run to earn his fifth win as a starter.

The TinCaps wrap up their regular season against Dayton on Sunday, with first pitch scheduled for 1:05 p.m.