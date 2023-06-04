FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – After the seventh inning stretch, the TinCaps stretched their slim lead by scoring six runs in the bottom of the frame to clinch an 8-2 win over South Bend.

With Sunday’s win, the TinCaps secure a 3-3 series split with the Cubs.

Colton Bender put Fort Wayne on the board with a RBI single to right field in the bottom of the second inning. Kervin Pichardo also plated a run on a groundout to give Fort Wayne a 2-0 lead after two.

South Bend cut the deficit in half on a solo shot by Fabian Pertuz in the top of the fifth inning.

Fort Wayne pulled away for good with a 6-run seventh inning. Juan Zabala started the scoring on a 2-RBI double to left field. Jakob Marsee added two more runs on a line drive through the right field gap. Marcos Castañon drove home Marsee despite being tagged at first base. Finally, Nathan Martorella added the final run of the inning on a RBI single to right field.

The TinCaps hit the road for a 6-game series at Quad Cities. Game one is Tuesday at 7:30 p.m.