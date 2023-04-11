FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The names come and go over the years for the TinCaps, but at least one constant has remained with team president Mike Nutter running the organization.

Since 1999, Nutter has welcomed baseball fans to the Summit City with the TinCaps – and the then-Fort Wayne Wizards. For his work in creating a memorable fan experience, Nutter was recognized as the 2022 MiLB Executive of the Year.

With a new TinCaps season underway, Nutter joined WANE 15 to reflect on Opening Day at Parkview Field and discuss what fans can look forward to this season.