FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Fort Wayne stormed out of the gates with a pair of solo shots to take down Dayton, 6-1, on Saturday.

With the win, the TinCaps also clinched their first series victory since July 4-9 against West Michigan. Fort Wayne also remains a game and a half behind West Michigan for the Midwest League’s East Division lead with 18 games to go.

Jakob Marsee and Nerwilian Cedeño led off with a pair of home runs in the bottom of the first inning. Fort Wayne would hang on to a 2-0 lead until the TinCaps put up a 4-spot in the sixth. Graham Pauley pummeled his 16th home run to double Fort Wayne’s lead. Kervin Pichardo and Marsee also batted in a run to wrap up the scoring on Sunday.

Pauley is now tied with Nathan Martorella for the team lead in home runs this season. The single season record is 21, which was set by Fernando Tatis Jr. back in 2017.

The TinCaps head to Great Lakes for their penultimate road series of the regular season. Fort Wayne kicks off a 6-game series on Tuesday, with first pitch scheduled for 7:05 p.m.