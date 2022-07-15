FORT WAYNE, Ind. – Friday night’s game at Parkview Field between the Fort Wayne TinCaps and Lansing Lugnuts (Oakland A’s affiliate) has been postponed by rain. The game will be made up with a doubleheader on Saturday, July 16, with the first pitch set for 4:35 p.m. — 90 minutes earlier than the original schedule.Fans who had tickets to Friday’s game may redeem them for a future game at Parkview Field during the 2022 season. Click here for the team’s schedule. Tickets must be exchanged at the Parkview Field Ticket Office for seats of equal or lesser value, with the ability to upgrade, based on availability. There are no full or partial refunds. Click here for more information on the team’s frequently asked questions about weather-related situations.

Tickets Saturday will be good for both games of the doubleheader. Gates will open at 4:05. The games will be scheduled for seven innings (rather than nine) with approximately 30 minutes in between. Saturday night’s game will also feature an appearance by Tyler’s Amazing Balancing Act and conclude with the Three Rivers Festival Fireworks shot off the Indiana Michigan Power building. The TinCaps are currently on a three-game winning streak and have won six of their last seven.

The TinCaps and Lugnuts play game five of their six-game series on Saturday at 6:05 p.m. with fireworks scheduled after contest.