MIDLAND, Mich. — The TinCaps had their game against the Great Lakes Loons (Los Angeles Dodgers affiliate) postponed by rain at Dow Diamond on Thursday night. The game was scheduled to begin at 7:05 p.m. but was delayed for about 45 minutes until a decision was made to postpone due to the field conditions after a downpour of rain.

The ‘Caps and Loons will play Friday as scheduled at 7:05 p.m.

Due to Thursday’s postponement, the teams will play a doubleheader Saturday, with the first game beginning at 5:05 p.m. (two hours earlier than the original calendar). Both games will be set for seven innings (rather than nine) with about 30 minutes in between.

Fort Wayne entered Thursday trailing the West Michigan Whitecaps (Detroit Tigers affiliate) by 1 ½ games in the Midwest League East Division postseason race. The TinCaps still have 16 games remaining in the regular season.

Next Game: Friday, Aug. 25 @ Great Lakes (5:05 p.m.)