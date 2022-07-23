DAYTON, Ohio (WANE) – After falling short in a rally to Dayton on Friday, the TinCaps’ offense exploded in a 7-3 win over the Dragons on Saturday.

Fort Wayne’s Lucas Dunn started the scoring in the top of the second with a 2-run shot to right field, his fourth of the season. The TinCaps added another run in the top of the fourth after a wild pitch allowed Corey Rosier to race in from third base.

TinCaps catcher Brandon Valenzuela also had a strong day at the plate, going 2-for-5 with three RBI. Robert Hassell III, the team leader in RBI, added to his tally with a base knock in the top of the seventh inning.

Fort Wayne and Dayton will play the rubber match of their 3-game series on Sunday. First pitch is scheduled for 1:05 p.m.