FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – If you didn’t make your way out to Parkview Field last week, turns out you were one of the few.

According to TinCaps president Mike Nutter, last week’s homestand against Lake County was the most attended six-game homestand the franchise has ever had at Parkview Field, with over 40,000 fans watching the games in downtown Fort Wayne.

The highest attended 6 game homestand we have EVER had @ParkviewField!!! Thanks to all of our amazing @TinCaps fans! What a week! 4 fireworks shies, Wizards throwbacks for 90s night, Paw Patrol, Marvel, autographs, etc! We need you again in August for Hoosier State Tenderloins! https://t.co/4P8Hp4isA0 — Mike Nutter (@minorleaguenutt) July 23, 2023

While the TinCaps won just two of six against the Captains, Fort Wayne is still tied for first in the Midwest League East Division with a record of 14-10 in the second half of the season.

The TinCaps are off on Monday, but open a six-game series on the road at West Michigan on Tuesday.