TinCaps Outslug Loons in Marathon Game

Midland, Mich. – In a game that nearly went four hours (3:48) and featured 19 combined runs along with 25 combined hits, the TinCaps snapped their eight-game road losing streak with a 10-9 win over the Great Lakes Loons (Los Angeles Dodgers affiliate) at Dow Diamond.

The TinCaps (14-25, 47-60) pounced early, scoring three runs in the top of the first on three hits. Dwanya Williams-Sutton (double) and Michael Curry (single) provided RBI hits in the frame, while Justin Lopez provided the other run via an RBI groundout. Williams-Sutton’s two-bagger extended his season-long on-base streak to 19 games.

The Loons (24-15, 67-39) roared right back and tied the game in the second, scoring three runs on two hits plus two batters hit by pitches. Great Lakes then took the lead with a lone run in the third.

The ‘Caps took the lead for good with five runs in the fourth, highlighted by a two-run singleby Curry.

The two teams went back and forth the rest of the night – Fort Wayne scored single runs in the fifth (Luke Becker solo home run) and eighth (Williams-Sutton RBI single), while Great Lakes scored one run in the fourth, two runs in the seventh, and two runs in the ninth.

