FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – After a wild walk-off win on Wednesday, the TinCaps survived some more late game drama in a 9-8 win over the Dayton Dragons.

Fort Wayne is now in sole possession of second place in the Midwest League’s East Division, trailing West Michigan by a game and a half.

The TinCaps jumped to an early 2-0 lead in the first inning thanks to a RBI groundout and wild pitch. After Dayton plated a run in the second inning, Fort Wayne responded with a Joshua Mears solo shot and Nerwilian Cedeño RBI double to extend their lead to 4-1.

Dayton put up a 4-spot in the top of the fifth inning to jump in front, but the TinCaps responded with a 4-run frame of their own. Pauley smacked his 14th home run in a TinCaps uniform to tie the game at 5-5. After a pair of walks with bases loaded, Nathan Martorella plated Mears on a sac fly to give the TinCaps a 8-5 lead.

The Dragons chipped away at the deficit to trail 8-7 midway through the eighth inning. However, a fielding error resulted in Martorella scoring with two outs in the bottom of that frame. That would turn out to be the game-winning run.

Dayton had the tying run on base, but Keegan Collett earned a save by fanning Dayton’s Matheu Nelson for the game-sealing out.

Fort Wayne continues their 6-game series on Friday with “Star Wars” night. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m.