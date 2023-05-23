FORT WAYNE, Ind. – TinCaps first baseman Nathan Martorella (No. 23 Padres prospect) had a pair of hits and two walks in an 11-4 loss to the Lansing Lugnuts (Oakland A’s affiliate) on a picture-perfect Tuesday night at Parkview Field.

Fort Wayne third baseman Lucas Dunn opened the scoring in the first inning on an RBI double off the wall, scoring Martorella after a walk. Catcher Brandon Valenzuela (No. 30 Padres prospect) followed that up with a hard-hit single to score Dunn from second, making it 2-0.

Valenzuela also had a double and scored in the sixth inning, finishing the contest 2-for-4 with an RBI.

TinCaps right fielder Joshua Mears (No. 14 Padres prospect) also went 2-for-3 with an RBI.

After Fort Wayne took an early two-run lead, Lansing rattled off 10 consecutive runs, scoring once in the third, five times in the fourth, and four more times in the fifth.

Lansing shortstop Max Muncy, the top shortstop prospect in the Athletics’ organization, led the way for the Lugnuts with a 3-for-4 night, driving in three along the way.

The TinCaps scored two times in the sixth inning, with left fielder Justin Farmer tallying a run-scoring single and Mears adding on later in the frame with a single of his own. At that time, Fort Wayne trailed 10-4.

The Lugnuts scored the last run of the game on one of Muncy’s RBI singles in the seventh.

This was the first bout in a 12-game homestand for the TinCaps, which features the Lugnuts until Sunday, and the South Bend Cubs (Chicago Cubs affiliate) next week. Purchase tickets here.

Next Game: Wednesday, May 24 vs. Lansing (6:35 p.m.)