TinCaps open homestand with 10-4 win over Dayton Dragons

FORT WAYNE, Ind. – The Fort Wayne TinCaps won their fourth game in a row and took the series opener over the Dayton Dragons (Cincinnati Reds affiliate) at Parkview Field on Tuesday night, winning 10-4. This matches their longest winning streak of the season.

Both starting pitchers held serve through the first two innings, highlighted by Fort Wayne starter Carlos Guarate. The 20-year-old right-hander opened his outing with four shutout innings.

The TinCaps (47-50) first broke into the scoring in the bottom of the third when center fielder Reinaldo Ilarraza singled, stole his 31st base of the year, advanced on a throwing error, and came in to score on a double-play.

Fort Wayne then poured on four more in the fourth with a two-run double from catcher Adam Kerner and a two-out, two-run single coming from first baseman Yorman Rodriguez. The TinCaps sent 10 hitters to the plate and walked four times in the frame.

In the top of the fifth, the Dragons (50-47) reached the run column for the first time. After a single from Dayton first baseman Juan Martinez and a double from designated hitter Alex McGarry, right fielder Allan Cerda, the No. 18 Reds prospect, plated two with a double in his High-A debut. Cerda then came in to score on a sacrifice fly from left fielder Quin Cotton to trim the lead to 5-3.

Fort Wayne retaliated with two more to reapply the cushion to its lead in the bottom half of the inning. Two walks and a single loaded the bases, and third baseman Zack Mathis drove in two with a single to right field.

A three-run seventh, highlighted by an RBI single for shortstop Justin Lopez, expanded the TinCaps lead to 10-3. Dayton got one back in the ninth, but reliever Sam Keating closed the book by collecting the final six outs of the game.

The TinCaps offense walked 10 times on the night, which was one fewer than their season-high.

Next Game: Wednesday, Aug. 25 vs. Dayton (7:05 p.m.)

· Fort Wayne Probable Starter: LHP Danny Denz

· Dayton Probable Starter: RHP Lyon Richardson (Reds No. 14 Prospect)

Watch: Comcast Network 81 | MiLB.TV

Listen: 1380 The Fan & 100.9 FM | TinCapsRadio.com