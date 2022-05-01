FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Dayton capped off a dominant week in Fort Wayne by posting their fourth shut-out in six games, winning 8-0 over the TinCaps.

The TinCaps were held to just two hits in the shut-out loss on Sunday, one coming from Corey Rosier and another from Olivier Basabe. Meanwhile, Dayton tallied 11 hits.

Starting pitcher Robert Gasser had another decent day on the mound for the TinCaps. Despite allowing four runs in four innings, Gasser struck out nine batters.

Sunday’s loss caps off the worst week in the regular season for the TinCaps. Heading into the Dayton series, the TinCaps sat at 10-5 with a pair of series wins over South Bend and Lansing. They currently sit at 11-10 and in second place in the Midwest League East division behind Dayton.

The TinCaps begin a 2-week road trip on Tuesday with a 6-game series at the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers.