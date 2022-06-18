LANSING, Mich. (WANE) – After rallying with a 5-run ninth inning, the TinCaps surrendered two runs in the final frame to fall to Lansing, 6-5.

After trailing 4-0 through eight innings, the TinCaps were on the verge of being shut out. With bases loaded, Lansing’s Charles Hall threw the game-sealing strikeout. Instead Hall’s throw was a wild pitch, which allowed Brandon Valenzuela to score from third base. After another TinCaps run on a walk, Robert Hassell floated a 3-RBI double into left field to give Fort Wayne the lead, 5-4.

However, Lansing responded in the bottom of the ninth. Tyler Soderstrom hit a RBI triple to tie the game at six apiece. Lawrence Butler then roped one to left center field to score Soderstrom and walk off the game.

Fort Wayne will look to clinch a series win over Lansing on Sunday at 1:05 p.m.