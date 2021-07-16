TinCaps offense sputters again in third straight loss to West Michigan

COMSTOCK PARK, Mich. (WANE) – The TinCaps got on the scoreboard for the first time in three games, but it wasn’t enough on Friday night as Fort Wayne dropped its third-straight game at West Michigan by the score of 4-1.

The TinCaps scored their lone run in the top of the fourth when Ethan Skender chopped a single up the middle to plate Agustin Ruiz.

Fort Wayne was shut out twice on Thursday night in two seven-inning games, with the TinCaps being no-hit in the nightcap.

The Whitecaps and TinCaps continue their series tomorrow at LMCU Ballpark.

