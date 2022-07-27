PEORIA, Ill. (WANE) – After plating 11 runs on Tuesday, the TinCaps struggled at the plate in a 4-1 loss at Peoria on Wednesday night.

After a scoreless first inning, the Chiefs scored at least one run in the next four innings to take a 4-0 lead.

Fort Wayne finally got on the scoreboard- in the top of the sixth inning. Jarryd Dale hit a sacrifice fly to left center field, allowing Brandon Valenzuela to tag up from third base. Overall, the TinCaps stranded seven runners in scoring position on Wednesday.

The TinCaps look to retake the series lead over Peoria on Thursday night. First pitch is scheduled for 7:35 p.m.