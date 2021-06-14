TinCaps offense explodes for 16 hits in series-finale win over Lake County

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Early offense and timely hitting propelled the Fort Wayne TinCaps to a series-ending win over the Lake County Captains (Cleveland affiliate) at Parkview Field on Sunday afternoon, 7-6.

After a run for the Captains in the top of the second inning, the TinCaps (16-19) exploded for six runs in the bottom of the second. All nine hitters in the Fort Wayne lineup came to the plate, and seven of them collected hits. The outburst was headlined by a two-run double from right fielder Tirso Ornelas, his league-leading fifteenth double of the season and his fourth in less than 24 hours. The six-run frame tied the most runs they’ve put up in an inning this season.

Lake County started its climb back into the game immediately following. The Captains plated three in the third, including a two-run home run from shortstop Brayan Rocchio. A Captains run in both the fifth and eighth, while the TinCaps offense sat idle, knotted the game at six.

But, in the bottom of the eighth, Fort Wayne’s bats resurfaced. TinCaps center fielder Reinaldo Ilarraza reached on a broken-bat infield single and immediately stole second base. Ornelas moved him to third with a ground ball, and first baseman Yorman Rodriguez singled up the middle to drive in Ilarraza and break the tie.

In the ninth, TinCaps closer Carter Loewen came on and recorded his sixth save of the year, getting Captains third baseman Jose Tena to ground into a game-ending double play.

The TinCaps collected 16 total hits in the win. 16 marks the highest single-game hit total for Fort Wayne this season.

After a 12-game homestand, the ‘Caps now hit the road for 12 games in 13 days, split between Dayton and South Bend.