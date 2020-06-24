TinCaps “not optimistic” about playing in 2020

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Will the TinCaps play at all this season?

That’s the question Fort Wayne baseball fans had after Major League Baseball presented a plan to return in late July.

According to TinCaps public relations manager and broadcaster John Nolan, while there has been no official cancellation of the 2020 minor league season the ballclub is “not optimistic” there will be a season.

The primary issue is the “No Fans In The Stands” policy that will be implemented by MLB. While MLB clubs generate a significant portion of their revenue through televised games, minor league clubs, on the other hand, are primarily reliant on ticket sales, food & beverages, and parking to bring in money.