TinCaps no-hit at home as three Cubs pitchers combine to stymie Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. – The Fort Wayne TinCaps were no-hit by the South Bend Cubs (Chicago Cubs affiliate) on Thursday night at Parkview Field in a 3-0 loss.

The South Bend trio of Alexander Vizcaíno, Joe Nahas, and Burl Carraway earned the club’s ninth no-hitter in franchise history. Vizcaíno, the Cubs No. 8 prospect, threw the first two innings, followed by Nahas’ six, and Carraway finished with a save and a hitless ninth.

Vizcaíno hit TinCaps leadoff hitter Grant Little with a pitch in the bottom of the first, but retired the next six hitters he saw, including three strikeouts. Nahas’ six innings of relief was a season-long, as he allowed one walk but struck out six. Carraway walked Fort Wayne center fielder Reinaldo Ilarraza to lead off the bottom of the ninth, but set the next three down in order.

All of South Bend’s scoring came in the top of the seventh. The Cubs (40-46) got an RBI single from second baseman Bryce Windham ahead of a two-run double from right fielder Yonathan Perlaza.

The TinCaps (40-47) matched South Bend’s defensive output through the first half of the game thanks to starter Carlos Guarate. The 20-year-old right-hander lasted a career-best 6 1/3 innings, surrendering just two hits, one run, and striking out three.

Thursday night’s game marked the first time the TinCaps have ever been no-hit at Parkview Field.

Next Game: Friday, August 13 vs. South Bend (7:05 p.m.)

· Fort Wayne Probable Starter: LHP Danny Denz

· South Bend Probable Starter: RHP Chris Clarke (MLB.com’s No. 26 Cubs Prospect)

Watch: Comcast Network 81 | MiLB.TV

Listen: 1380 The Fan & 100.9 FM | TinCapsRadio.com