Curry, TinCaps nip Loons in ten innings

MIDLAND, Mich. – One night after winning 10-9 in a game that featured 25 combined hits, the TinCaps won nearly the opposite type of contest, scoring twice in the 10th inning on their way to a 3-1 win over the Great Lakes Loons (Los Angeles Dodgers affiliate) on a sunny summer night at Dow Diamond. Fort Wayne won the final two games in the four-game series, the final series between the TinCaps and Loons in the regular season.

The TinCaps (15-25, 48-60) scored first for the second straight night, plating a run in the second inning via a Tucupita Marcano RBI single. Marcano finished the game with three hits, his team-leading 31st multi-hit game of the season.

From there, Efraín Contreras stole the spotlight, allowing just three hits and one run in 5 2/3 innings pitched with five strikeouts. The stellar performance marked the eighth start this season for the 19-year-old (18 total starts) with just one earned run or less allowed.

Not to be outdone, Edwuin Bencomo dazzled out of the bullpen, going 2.1 scoreless and hitless innings with two strikeouts. The 20-year-old from Venezuela has allowed just one earned run in his last six outings (9.1 IP) with 14 strikeouts.

The game went to extra innings, where the ‘Caps pounced for two runs to take the lead for good. Michael Curry provided the big blow of the inning with an RBI double, his fourth RBI in the past two games.

Mason Fox shut the door by striking out the side in the 10th – in his first three relief innings with the TinCaps this season, the North Carolina native has yet to allow an earned run while recording five strikeouts.