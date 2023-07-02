EASTLAKE, Ohio (WANE) – The TinCaps have clinched at least a series split after topping Lake County, 3-2, in a 6-inning shortened game.

Jackson Merrill led Fort Wayne off with a solo shot to right field, his 10th home run this summer. However, Lake County scored twice to take a 2-1 lead after one inning.

The TinCaps trailed until the top of the fifth inning when Jakob Marsee and Lucas Dunn tag-teamed to put Fort Wayne back in front. Jakob Marsee crushed a RBI double to tie the game at 2-2, while Dunn dropped a go-ahead RBI single to left center field.

Sunday’s game was called after the sixth inning due to rain.

The TinCaps can clinch another series win and go over .500 for the first time all season with a victory over Lake County on Monday. First pitch is scheduled for 4 p.m.