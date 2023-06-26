(WANE) – For a second straight season, a current TinCaps player will be representing the Summit City in the MLB Futures All-Star game. Shortstop Jackson Merrill will compete on the National League roster in early July.

Merrill is the top-rated prospect in the Padres organization. So far this summer, Merrill is batting .266 with seven home runs, 29 RBI, and 9 stolen bases.

Merrill is the second player who’s been named to the Futures game roster while playing for the TinCaps. The first was Robert Hassell III, who played on the TinCaps for most of the 2021 season.

The MLB Futures All-Star game is scheduled for Saturday, July 8 at T-Mobile Park in Seattle.