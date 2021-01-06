TinCaps may see spring training start late as MLB players await vaccine

NEW YORK (AP) – Spring training could be delayed for Double-A and Class A players if major leaguers are not vaccinated for the novel coronavirus by the time big league practice is scheduled to start in mid-February.

Major League Baseball, which has taken over operation of the minors, gave notice to minor league teams in a letter sent Monday.

Big league spring training remains on track to start on time in mid-February, but a final decision for an on-time start has not yet been made.

As of now, no timetable has been set to vaccinate big leaguers, the official said.