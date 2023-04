GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WANE) – While the TinCaps home opener is still less than a week away, Fort Wayne’s boys of summer are set to open the 2023 campaign against West Michigan on Thursday.

Longtime TinCaps broadcaster John Nolan, along with manager Jonathan Mathews, joined WANE 15 First at Five and News at Six to preview the upcoming season.

First pitch against West Michigan is set for 6:35 p.m. at LMCU Ballpark. Tune in on nightcast as the TinCaps kick off their season against the Whitecaps.