EASTLAKE, Ohio – The Fort Wayne TinCaps defeated the Lake County Captains (Cleveland Guardians affiliate), 14-8, at Classic Park on Thursday night. The TinCaps matched their highest run total of the season: Fort Wayne defeated Lansing 14-0 on Father’s Day.

The TinCaps (23-39, 50-78) scored a touchdown’s worth in the third inning on seven hits. Cole Cummings started the run barrage with an RBI double to center field. Cummings also knocked in the ‘Caps first run with a sacrifice fly in the first. Later in the third – now up 6-0 – Justin Farmer doubled in two more. When the frame finally ended, 11 batters had come to the plate and Fort Wayne led 9-0.

Recent TinCaps additions Charlis Aquino and Jostin Diaz each had run-scoring base hits in the game. Aquino finished with his first multi-hit game at the High-A level. In the fifth, Brandon Valenzuela and Agustín Ruiz each hit solo home runs. Ruiz had three hits and was a triple away from the cycle. It was 13-2 for Fort Wayne after five.

Lake County (39-22, 74-53) scored six runs in the eighth and ninth innings to bring the score closer. Fort Wayne reliever Walki Lezan made his TinCaps debut midway through the eighth inning and closed out the game.

Next Game: Friday, Sept. 9 @ Lake County Captains (6:35 p.m.)