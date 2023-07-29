COMSTOCK PARK, Mich. (WANE) – Despite blasting three home runs against West Michigan, the TinCaps couldn’t close out the Whitecaps in a 8-5 loss on Saturday night.

Fort Wayne surrendered a first inning run, but stormed back in the top of the third inning. Anthony Vilar mashed his second home run of the season to right field. Nerwilian Cedeño followed that up with a 2-run shot to give the TinCaps a 3-1 lead. Carlos Luis blasted his own solo shot in the fourth inning to provide insurance.

West Michigan rallied in the bottom of the sixth with three runs of their own. The TinCaps would regain the lead on a RBI single by Kervín Pichardo in the eighth inning, but West Michigan pulled ahead with four runs in the bottom of the frame.

The TinCaps can still clinch a series win with a victory on Sunday. The final game of the 6-game series starts at 2 p.m. on Sunday.