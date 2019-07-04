TinCaps manage just six hits in loss to Captains

EASTLAKE, Ohio – The TinCaps lost to the Lake County Captains, 3-2, on Wednesday night at Classic Park.

The TinCaps (4-9, 37-44) scored first for the second straight, taking an 1-0 lead with a lone run in the top of the first. Tucupita Marcano led off the game with an opposite-field single into left field, moved to third on a Lee Solomon double, and scored on Agustin Ruiz’s sacrifice fly. Marcano has hit safely in six consecutive games, going 11-for-25.

Lake County (8-5, 48-34) scored an unearned run in the third inning to knot the game, 1-1. With runners on first and third and two outs, Ryan Weathers threw a strong pickoff throw that had the runner at first trapped between first and second, but a poor throw to second allowed the runner at third to come home and tie the game.

The Captains took a 2-1 lead with another run in the fourth inning. Hosea Nelson smacked a one-out triple to the right-center field gap and came home on a two-out Makesiondon Kelkboom single.

Lake County tacked on another run in the fifth inning, prompting the exit of Weathers after 4 2/3 innings with the score 3-1. It was the former first-rounder’s longest outing since returning from the Injured List on May 20. The lefty struck out four batters, to boot. One of the three runs against him was earned.

The ‘Caps crept closer in the eighth as Dwanya Williams-Sutton and Justin Lopez had back-to-back singles. Two batters later, catcher Juan Fernandez delivered an RBI single that made it 3-2. But outside of that hit, Fort Wayne went 0-for-9 with runners in scoring position and left 11 on base in the game.

