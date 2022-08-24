MIDLAND, Mich. – The TinCaps and Great Lakes Loons (Los Angeles Dodgers affiliate) were rained out on Wednesday night at Dow Diamond. Thursday is now scheduled to be a doubleheader ,beginning at 6:05 p.m. That’s an hour earlier than the original schedule.

Both games are scheduled for seven innings, with approximately 30 minutes in between.

Next Games: Thursday, Aug. 25 @ Great Lakes — Doubleheader (6:05 p.m.)

– TinCaps Game 1 Probable Starter: RHP Efraín Contreras (Padres No. 27 Prospect)

(Padres No. 27 Prospect) – Loons Game 1 Probable Starter: RHP Carlos Duran (Dodgers No. 19 Prospect)

(Dodgers No. 19 Prospect) – TinCaps Game 2 Probable Starter: RHP Ryan Bergert (No. 21 Padres prospect)

(No. 21 Padres prospect) – Loons Game 2 Probable Starter: RHP Kendall Williams

Listen: 1380 The Fan & 100.9 FM | TinCapsRadio.com

Watch:MiLB.TV

These two play again Thursday night at 7:05 p.m.