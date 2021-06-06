TinCaps late-game comeback not enough for the win in front of a sell-out crowd

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – In front of the largest crowd at Parkview Field this season, the Fort Wayne TinCaps’ late comeback effort fell short against the Cedar Rapids Kernels (Minnesota Twins affiliate) on Saturday night, falling, 11-5.

A total of 4,176 fans came to watch the TinCaps (13-15) take the field, which was the highest attendance at a home game this season. Earlier this week, the TinCaps increased its ballpark capacity from approximately 30% for the opening month to 40% for this homestand. This marked Fort Wayne’s sixth limited-capacity sell-out through its first 16 home games.

For Fort Wayne’s offense, right fielder Agustin Ruiz powered the ‘Caps to their first run of the night with his seventh home run on the year. The solo homer was his 22nd run driven in. Both his home run and RBI total are tied for second in High-A Central.

The remainder of the scoring for the TinCaps came in the bottom of the eighth. Catcher Jonny Homza extended his hitting streak to 11 games with an RBI-single to plate second baseman Reinaldo Ilarraza. Homza came around to score on a fielder’s choice, Ruiz would score on an RBI-groundout from first baseman Seamus Curran, and the fourth run of the frame came in on a wild pitch.

The loss snapped a three-game winning streak for the TinCaps.

Next Game: Sunday June 6 vs. Cedar Rapids (1:05 p.m.)