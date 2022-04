DAYTON, Ohio (WANE) – A new TinCaps season means new faces, including a new man leading the squad.

After spending several years with the Pirates organization, Brian Esposito made his debut with the TinCaps during their season opener in Dayton.

WANE 15’s Glenn Marini caught up with the TinCaps new skipper to look ahead to the 2022 season and how he has adjusted to working with highly touted prospects on the team.