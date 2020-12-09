TinCaps invited to move to High-A level as part of MLB’s new structure

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The Fort Wayne TinCaps have been invited by the San Diego Padres to a higher level of professional baseball.

The TinCaps have been invited to serve as the Padres’ High-A team. Previously, Fort Wayne has played at the Low-A level since it began play in 1993.

Major League Baseball extended invitations to 120 teams on Wednesday to launch its new player development structure. The configuration will include four levels: Triple-A, Double-A, High-A, and Low-A, with each MLB team will one Minor League team at each level. Major League teams will also have affiliates in the Dominican Republic and in either Arizona or Florida.

“There has been a lot of anticipation regarding the restructuring of Minor League Baseball,” said TinCaps President Mike Nutter. “We’re excited that the TinCaps have been invited to join at the High-A level. Fans in Fort Wayne will have the chance to experience a higher level of baseball than before with players closer to becoming Major League stars.”

The TinCaps said they will review the complete terms and conditions of the new license.