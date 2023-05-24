FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – After allowing 11 runs in Tuesday’s series opener to Lansing, the TinCaps were much tighter on defense in a 5-3 win on Wednesday night.

Lucas Dunn started the scoring the for TinCaps, lining a base hit to left field in the bottom of the third inning to score Jackson Merrill.

Fort Wayne added three more runs in the fourth inning thanks to a RBI single from Justin Farmer, a walk with bases loaded and a forceout from Merrill.

Jakob Marsee capped off the scoring with a solo shot in the eighth inning.

Lansing scored twice to cut the deficit to two, but the TinCaps shut the door from there.

The TinCaps look to take the series lead on Thursday for the annual “Colts at Bat” game. Defensive lineman Grover Stewart is expected to throw the ceremonial first pitch, with the game starting at 7:05 p.m.