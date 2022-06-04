MIDLAND, Mich. — With three home runs, the Fort Wayne TinCaps defeated the Great Lakes Loons (Los Angeles Dodgers), 8-7, on Saturday night at Dow Diamond. The ‘Caps have won consecutive games, and four of their last six.

Fort Wayne (20-30) jumped out to a 6-0 lead, as third baseman Lucas Dunn hit a first-inning grand slam, and in the second, designated hitter Jarryd Dale added a sacrifice fly and catcher Brandon Valenzuela produced an RBI single.

Great Lakes (27-23) cut its deficit in half with three runs in the bottom of the third, including a two-run homer by top-rated Dodgers prospect Diego Cartaya, a 20-year-old catcher.

Each side swatted a solo home run in the fourth. Left fielder Olivier Basabe went deep for the TinCaps, while Jose Ramos hit the first of his two homers for the Loons.

With the ‘Caps up, 7-4, in the fifth, Ramos ripped a two-run homer that made it a one-run game.

Center fielder Matthew Acosta provided needed insurance for Fort Wayne with a solo homer of his own in the seventh that increased the visitors’ lead to 8-6.

An unearned run for Great Lakes in the last of the ninth made it a one-run game again. But with the tying run at third and winning run at first with one out, Gabe Morales saved it.

After Jackson Wolf started for the TinCaps, Nick Thwaits was outstanding in relief with 3 1/3 scoreless innings to bridge the gap to Morales in the ninth.

Next Game:Sunday, June 5 @ Great Lakes (1:05 p.m.) in Midland, Mich.