APPLETON, Wisc. – The force wasn’t with the TinCaps on Wednesday night at Fox Cities Stadium, as Fort Wayne lost to the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers (Milwaukee Brewers affiliate), 4-0.

‘Caps starting pitcher Jackson Wolf, coming off five scoreless innings in his last appearance, continued to impress. The left-hander out of West Virginia University kept the Rattlers off the scoreboard for a professional career-long 5 1/3 innings. Wolf limited the opposition to just one hit and three walks, while striking out six.

However, with Wolf out of the game, Wisconsin (14-9) rallied for two runs with two outs in the bottom of the sixth inning and added insurance with another pair of two-out runs in the eighth.

Each team had six hits on the night.

Offensively, Fort Wayne (11-12) had its best chance to score in the sixth inning when the score was 0-0. Shortstop Jarryd Dale provided a two-out single and advanced to second base on a wild pitch. Third baseman Justin Lopez then singled to left field, but Dale was thrown out at the plate trying to score on the play.

Both Dale and Lopez contributed a single and a double, respectively. Center fielder Robert Hassell III and second baseman Ripken Reyes each added a single, while Hassell also walked, as did first baseman Olivier Basabe.

Looking ahead, the TinCaps will celebrate their own Star Wars Night at Parkview Field on Friday, Aug. 19 against the Dayton Dragons.

Next Game: Thursday, May 5 @ Wisconsin (7:40 p.m.)