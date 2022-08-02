FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – For a second straight day, a major player on the TinCaps is involved in a blockbuster MLB trade.

According to multiple reports, outfielder Robert Hassell III is heading to the Washington Nationals organization as part of the Padres’ trade for MLB All-Star Juan Soto and first basemen Josh Bell.

Outfielder James Wood, pitcher Jarlin Susana, infielder Eric Hosmer, along with former TinCaps pitcher MacKenzie Gore and short stop C.J. Abrams, are also heading to the Nationals organization as part of the deal.

Entering August, Hassell’s batting average is 0.299 with 55 RBI and 10 home runs. Hassell was also the first active TinCaps player to compete in the MLB Futures All-Star game in mid-July.