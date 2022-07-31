PEORIA, Ill. (WANE) – After a crushing loss on a walk-off home run on Saturday, the TinCaps punched back with a vengeance in a 8-2 win over Peoria. The win also clinched a series split against the Chiefs.

After Max Ferguson reached home plate on a fielding error in the first inning, Peoria responded with runs in back-to-back innings to take a 2-1 lead. Fort Wayne would then go on to score seven unanswered runs to secure the win.

Robert Hassell III and Joshua Mears each crushed a home run on Saturday for Fort Wayne. Meanwhile, Max Ferguson hit an inside-the-park home run after roping a ball into right center field in the top of the eighth inning.

By securing another series split, Fort Wayne has extended an unbeaten series streak to four weeks.

The TinCaps get Monday off before hosting South Bend for a 6-game series starting Tuesday.