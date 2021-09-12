TinCaps hammer Lugnuts in final home game of season

FORT WAYNE, Ind. – The Fort Wayne TinCaps beat the Lansing Lugnuts (Oakland A’s affiliate), 7-1, in the final home game of the 2021 regular season at Parkview Field on Sunday afternoon.

Fort Wayne tied a season-high with 16 hits in the win. Five players who logged multi-hit performances, highlighted by right fielder Tirso Ornelas who matched a career high with four hits.

Home runs told the story offensively for the TinCaps (54-60). Fort Wayne blasted three homers in the game, which is the most the ‘Caps have hit in a home game this year.

Designated hitter Luis Almanzar opened the scoring with a two-run shot in the second inning. That was the 21-year-old’s third homer of the season, and one of three hits in the game.

After shortstop Justin Lopez plated the third TinCaps run with a sacrifice fly in the third, newly-promoted catcher Victor Duarte slugged a 424-foot two-run home run to left-center in the third to extend the lead to 5-0.

The homer parade was capped in the fifth, when right fielder Tirso Ornelas deposited one down the right-field line. Sunday was his first four-hit performance as a TinCap. He also singled in the final run for the ‘Caps in the sixth.

The only run for the Lugnuts (54-60) came in the top of the fifth, on a sacrifice fly from center fielder Jonny Butler.

TinCaps pitching was dominant as well. Behind starter Felix Minjarez, who went four innings for the first time in his High-A career, the staff collected 13 strikeouts and allowed just three hits.

The Fort Wayne TinCaps organization is incredibly thankful for those who visited Parkview Field this season and followed the team. The team’s staff looks forward to welcoming everyone back to the ballpark in 2022.

Next Game: Tuesday, Sept. 14 at Dayton (7:05 p.m.)

· Fort Wayne Probable Starter: RHP Connor Lehmann

· Dayton Probable Starter: RHP Christian Roa

Watch: Comcast Network 81 | MiLB.TV

Listen: 1380 The Fan & 100.9 FM | TinCapsRadio.com