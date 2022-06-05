MIDLAND, Mich. (WANE) – The TinCaps were on the wrong end of a no-hitter in Sunday’s series finale with Great Lakes, falling 8-0 in a shortened five inning game.

Great Lakes got on the board in the bottom of the first on a wild pitch from starting TinCaps pitcher Noel Vela. The Loons would then take control of the game after a 4-run second inning.

Due to inclimate weather, the game was called off after the fifth inning.

With the loss, Fort Wayne splits this week’s series with Great Lakes at 3-3. It’s the first time the TinCaps have split a weekly series this season. It’s also their first non-losing series since late April when Fort Wayne took four games in Lansing.

The TinCaps will have Monday off before hosting Lake County for a 6-game series starting Tuesday.