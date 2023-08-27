MIDLAND, Mich. (WANE) – The TinCaps’ playoff chances took a serious hit after a 6-1 loss to Great Lakes on Sunday.

With Sunday’s loss, the TinCaps also dropped their 6-game series to the Loons by a 2-4 margin.

Great Lakes jumped out to an early 3-0 lead in the second inning thanks to a RBI single from Kenneth Betancourt and a 2-run single by Alex Freeland.

The TinCaps cut into the deficit thanks to a RBI single from Carlos Luis in the fourth inning. However, that was the only run Fort Wayne would plate in Sunday’s loss.

Fort Wayne only collected five hits in Sunday’s loss, while the TinCaps pitching staff surrendered eight hits and six runs.

The TinCaps kick off their final home stand of the regular season on Tuesday against South Bend. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m.