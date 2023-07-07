FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – On “Sitcom Night” at Parkview Field, the TinCaps got the last laugh in a 5-3 win over West Michigan.

With Friday’s victory, the TinCaps clinch another series while extending their winning streak to six games, their longest since June 2018.

West Michigan grabbed an early 1-0 lead in the top of the first inning, but Marcos Castañon responded by blasting his 12th home run of the season. Castañon’s solo shot tied the game at 1-1.

In the next inning, Graham Pauley crushed his own solo home run to put the TinCaps in front. Pauley, who recently joined the TinCaps from Padres Single-A affiliate Lake Elsinore, already has three home runs with Fort Wayne.

Nathan Martorella extended Fort Wayne’s lead with a pair of hits in the third and fifth innings. The first baseman finished with a team-high 3 RBI.

On the mound, Ryan Bergert had another strong start to earn his fifth win of the season. In 5.0 IP, the No. 24 Padres prospect allowed one earned run on four hits while fanning five batters.

West Michigan threatened to rally in the top of the ninth inning when the Whitecaps loaded the bases with no outs. Despite allowing a run on a sac fly, Bodi Rascon got out of the jam and earned his first save of the season.

The TinCaps look to extend the winning streak on Saturday. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m.