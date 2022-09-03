FORT WAYNE, Ind. – A crowd of 7,042, under the Friday night lights of Parkview Field, saw the TinCaps beat the West Michigan Whitecaps (Detroit Tigers affiliate), 5-2. Jackson Wolf and Keegan Colett teamed up on the mound for the win, while Fort Wayne’s offense produced 12 hits, and the defense was flawless.

Wolf, the No. 15 Padres prospect, pitched 6 1/3 innings of quality, two-run ball with six strikeouts. For the season, the 6-foot-7 left-hander has the lowest batting average against in the Midwest League, among statistical qualifiers, at .209. He also ranks second in both strikeouts (134) and innings pitched (119.0).

Though the Whitecaps (35-23, 66-58) took a 1-0 lead in the top of the second, and a 2-1 lead in the fifth, on both occasions, the TinCaps (21-36, 48-75) answered to tie the game.

For Fort Wayne, it was left fielder Albert Fabian who hit an RBI single in the second. Then it was designated hitter Brandon Valenzuela who did the deed in the fifth.

The TinCaps took a 3-2 lead in the sixth as Fabian followed an Agustín Ruiz double with one of his own. Ruiz, the right fielder, had a game-high three hits.

Fort Wayne added insurance with a pair in the seventh thanks to RBI singles by third baseman Carlos Luis and shortstop Jarryd Dale.

Meanwhile, Collett followed Wolf with 2 2/3 perfect innings of relief to earn his first save at the High-A level. The righty struck out four.

West Michigan trails Lake County by three games in the East Division race with eight games left in the regular season.

Next Game: Saturday, Sept. 3 vs. West Michigan Whitecaps (6:35 p.m.) – TinCaps Probable Starter: RHP Jose Espada– Whitecaps Probable Starter: RHP Jackson Jobe (No. 1 Tigers prospect)Watch: Comcast Network 81| MiLB.TV

Listen:1380TheFan.comTickets: TinCapsTickets.com