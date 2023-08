FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – TinCaps starter Henry Baez struck out eight over 4.2 innings of work as the TinCaps snapped a three-game losing streak with a 3-2 victory on Wednesday night at Parkview Field over the South Bend Cubs.

The Cubs and TinCaps will play game three of their six-game series at 7:05 p.m. on Thursday.