COMSTOCK PARK, Mich. (WANE) – Mother Nature was the big winner in a midweek matinee at LMCU Ballpark on Wednesday at the TinCaps-Whitecaps game was suspended due to rain.

The game is tied 1-1 in the top of the third. The contest will resume at 5:35 p.m. on Thursday. Team will finish the game, slated for nine innings, then play a seven inning contest later Thursday night.