FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – After a perfect night for the home opener on Tuesday, Mother Nature was not quite as generous to baseball fans in the Summit City on Wednesday as the second game of the TinCaps-Cubs series was rained out.

South Bend and Fort Wayne will now play two 7-inning games at Parkview Field on Thursday. Game one is set to start at 6:05 p.m.